Holiday travel-cast and Christmas forecast

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – While we are not going to see a white Christmas, some areas in the U.S. could!

For travelling purposes, the only snow we are seeing is concentrated in the Rockies and parts of Pacific Northwest. Widespread rain is also possible off of the West Coast mainly in California. The eastern half of the United States stays mostly dry after today when that low pressure system that dumped so much rain on us this weekend moves out.

Closer to home Christmas Eve looks beautiful with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 60’s! Lows will drop into the lower 50’s Christmas Eve night and shoot up to near 70° Christmas Day. We do expect partly cloudy skies with no rain chance. A great day for kiddos to play with their new toys outside!