Hoarders beware!

WASHINGTON, DC (CBS Newspath)– Attorney General William Barr says the president has signed an Executive Order aimed at preventing people from stockpiling medical supplies and price gouging. At the coronavirus task force presser on Monday, Barr warned, “…if you are sitting on a warehouse with masks, surgical masks, you’ll be hearing a knock on your door. “

