Historic space launch postponed

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla (CBS Newspath)–NASA astronauts Bob Behnken & Doug Hurley left the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft Wednesday after the launch was scrubbed because of bad weather. The next opportunity to launch to the International Space Station is Saturday at 3:22pm ET.
