Historic church opens for individual prayer

LONDON, England (CBS Newspath)–Westminster Cathedral reopened for private individual prayer Monday as London eases coronavirus restrictions. Hours are limited, the number of people allowed inside will be restricted, and visitors are asked to stay for no longer than one hour and must practice social distancing.

