Historic church opens for individual prayer

MIDLAND, Texas (Big 2/Fox 24) - The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Monday that employment discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity is prohibited under federal civil rights law. Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act has been amended, with a six to three vote, to protect those in the LGBT community.

“Sexuality is not going to get the job done, who you sleep with is not going to get the job done,” explained K’Danz Cruz, who has been public identifying herself as a transgender woman for seven years. “With that in mind, I just encourage employers to help us help you, you know?”