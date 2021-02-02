Highway 31 widening project taking shape in Spanish Fort

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s a project years in the making, but Highway 31 in Spanish Fort is starting to take shape in the new year.

“Oh it’s going to be great when we get the project done. I think everybody’s just going to be overwhelmed and relieved and just very happy about the whole thing,” said Lorrie Chambers, owner of The Little Cake Shop located on Highway 31 just east of Highway 181.

Crews have been working to turn the two-lane highway into a four-lane thoroughfare and now the nearly $19 million project should wrap up this year.

The plan is to have all 4 lanes open to traffic in April, but that doesn’t mean the work is over. The Alabama Department of Transportation crews will lay the final asphalt once the four lanes are open, alternating lane closures during that time. They’ll also put the permanent stripe down, but those are the very last steps to this long project.

“I think everything’s going to move so much better,” added Chambers.

Tuesday night and Wednesday night crews will close the entrance to Jimmy Faulkner Drive where it meets Highway 31 and Highway 181. Drivers will detour through Rockwell School Drive between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. on those days. Between now and April workers plan to level asphalt, complete the draining project and finish the curbs and gutters. All timeframes are dependent on weather and any other unforeseen circumstances.