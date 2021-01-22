‘High-flying monster trucks’ on display this weekend in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The All-Star Monster Truck Tour is in Northwest Florida this weekend to offer some outdoor, socially-distant fun.

The tour will perform at the Escambia County Equestrian Center, 7750 Mobile Highway, on Saturday, Jan. 23 and Sunday, Jan. 24. Gates open at 11:30 a.m. both days.

“We’ve got high-flying monster trucks, pro ATV racing, a kid’s fun zone with a bounce house and a monster toy box and of course our Treat Street food truck rally,” said the tour’s president, Bryant Wagner.

Wager told WKRG News 5 Friday the event staff has made sure the show will be safe for all those who attend.

“We are in a covered arena. But it is still outdoor entertainment with open air,” he said. “We’re limiting to about 30% capacity, so everyone can social distance and have a good time.”

Wagner said those who come out to the show should have a “wild” time.

“It’s a primal instinct for people to just see things get destroyed,” he said. “People love loud noise. People love to see action, excitement and destruction and that’s what the All-Star Monster Truck Tour is bringing to Pensacola.”

If you’re interested in purchasing a ticket, visit https://allstarmonster.ticketspice.com/all-star-monster-trucks-pensacola-fl. Available tickets for the event start at $20 for adults and $10 for kids.