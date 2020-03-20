Helping the homeless avoid Covid-19

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS Newspath)–Rapper Lecrae teamed up with the nonprofit Love Beyond Walls to assemble 15 portable handwashing stations for the homeless in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday. The stations hold 10 gallons of water and come with soap. Each station costs about $100 to put together. Handwashing stations help homeless people wash their hands during the COVID-19 pandemic.
