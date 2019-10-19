1  of  2
Haunted car wash in Ohio creating shiny, clean scares

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

BRUNSWICK, Ohio (CNN) – A clean car and a good scare! That’s what you can get at the Rainforest Car Wash in Brunswick, Ohio. The local car wash has turned the facility into a spooky experience.

Imagine being trapped inside your car while a creepy-looking clown stares you down!

The frightening wash will cost drivers $20. But the unique Halloween experience? Priceless.

