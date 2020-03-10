Harry and Meghan make their royal exit from official duties

LONDON, England (CBS Newspath)–ROYAL EXIT: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their last official appearance as senior members of Britain’s Royal Family Monday at the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will officially step down as working royals on March 31.
