Harlem Globetrotter Hops Pearce visits Pensacola ahead of March show

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A member of the Harlem Globetrotters visited Pensacola Wednesday to talk to the local community before the team travels to Pensacola next month.

Hops Pearce, known for his dunking ability, talked to about 15 Pensacola residents about his life, the Globetrotters and even showed off a few moves.

Pearce, who went to Purchase College, was added to the Globetrotters’ roster after participating in the 2018 NCAA College Slam Dunk Competition. Pearce said the Globetrotters saw him slamming down dunks and wanted him.

Since then, Pearce has been traveling with the Globetrotters worldwide, for at least seven months out of the year.

Pearce and the rest of the Globetrotters will visit Pensacola March 15 at 2 p.m. at the Pensacola Bay Center as part of its “Pushing The Limits” tour.

Pearce told News 5 there will be glow-in-the-dark basketball played and there might be a world record broken.

“I don’t want to give too many details on what that record might,” Pearce said. “So, you’ll have to come out March 15 and see what that’s all about.”

For ticket information, click here.

