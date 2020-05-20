Hard-hit Italy begins to recover

VENICE, Italy (CBS Newspath)–Businesses started to reopen in Venice, Italy on Monday after a 10-week national lockdown due to the coronavirus. Some gondolas and water taxis were back on the canals.
