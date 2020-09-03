Hanging on for dear life!

PAGE, Ariz. (CBS Newspath)–Daredevil David Blaine rose into Arizona’s morning sky on September 2, clutching 52 helium-filled weather balloons. The illusionist’s latest stunt, called “Ascension”, lasted about 30 minutes. He reached almost 25,000 feet before parachuting back to earth.

