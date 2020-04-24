Hands-free doors help slow the spread of germs

FINLAND (CBS Newspath)–While the coronavirus has created new challenges for businesses around the world, it’s also prompted innovation. Check out this door attachment that is being tested in a grocery store in Finland.
