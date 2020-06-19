Gym builds workout pods to protect patrons from the coronavirus

Video

by: , WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

UNDATED (CBS Newspath)–A gym in Southern California is back open after being closed for three months because of the pandemic. Take a look at how people are social distancing while getting a workout.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories