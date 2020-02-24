Grove Hill Police say goodbye to one of their own

GROVE HILL, Ala. (WKRG) – Grove Hill Police tell News 5 one of their own colleagues passed away last week.
Sergeant Dustin Fleming died Friday after battling an illness.
Fleming was with the department for many years.
Visitation and funeral arrangements can be found here.
