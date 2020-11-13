Grove Hill firefighter laid to rest Thursday

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GROVE HILL, Ala. (WKRG) – “Bubba Mac” is a name that is known across Clarke County. It was Capt. Chris McVay’s nickname. He served 23 years as a firefighter at Grove Hill Fire Rescue.

Thursday afternoon he was buried just a couple blocks away from the fire station, which some say was his second home.

In late October, McVay tested positive for COVID-19. He was hospitalized until his death this week.

Members of various fire departments helped escort McVay to his final resting place. His casket was brought to the cemetery on one of Grove Hill’s firetrucks.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories