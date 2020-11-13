Grove Hill firefighter laid to rest Thursday

GROVE HILL, Ala. (WKRG) – “Bubba Mac” is a name that is known across Clarke County. It was Capt. Chris McVay’s nickname. He served 23 years as a firefighter at Grove Hill Fire Rescue.

Thursday afternoon he was buried just a couple blocks away from the fire station, which some say was his second home.

In late October, McVay tested positive for COVID-19. He was hospitalized until his death this week.

Members of various fire departments helped escort McVay to his final resting place. His casket was brought to the cemetery on one of Grove Hill’s firetrucks.

