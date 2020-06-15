Group raising funds for 2 Mobile police officers battling kidney cancer

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A group is raising money for two Mobile police officers who are battling kidney cancer.

The Facebook group is raising money for medical costs for Officer Anthony Williams and Officer Jeremy March.

You can buy a shirt to help by clicking here.

March has made a name for himself as being the “dancing cop” in the Mobile Police Department. His moves have been highlighted in many viral videos, including this one filmed during a Mardi Gras parade.

You can buy a T-shirt from here to help support them. All proceeds and profit will be divided between both officers. The shirts start out at $20 for a size small to extra large, 2Xand 3X sizes are $22.

To visit the entire fundraiser Facebook page click here.

