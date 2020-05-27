Grandmother gets creative to get hugs from her grandsons

CINNAMINSON, NJ (CBS Newspath)–A grandma in Cinnaminson, NJ bought an inflatable unicorn costume from Amazon so she could hug her two grandsons on May 24. It’s the first time the three shared a hug since March 17 when areas started to shut down because of the pandemic.
