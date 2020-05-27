Grandmother gets creative to get hugs from her grandsons

by: , WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

CINNAMINSON, NJ (CBS Newspath)–A grandma in Cinnaminson, NJ bought an inflatable unicorn costume from Amazon so she could hug her two grandsons on May 24. It’s the first time the three shared a hug since March 17 when areas started to shut down because of the pandemic.

