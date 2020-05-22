Graceland welcomes visitors once again

Video

by: , WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MEMPHIS, Tenn (CNBS Newspath)–Graceland, the home of Elvis Presley in Memphis, reopened Thursday. It closed in March because of the pandemic. Guests will have their temperatures checked and are encouraged to wear face coverings. Mansion tours will be limited to 25% capacity to allow for social distancing.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories

Trending Stories