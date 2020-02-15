Governor of Mississippi declares State of Emergency for possible major flooding

Jackson, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves has signed a state of emergency declaration Saturday (2/15) in anticipation of major flooding from the Pearl River this weekend.

At a news conference Saturday morning, the Mississippi Governor said it’s been over thirty years since the state has seen flood levels of this magnitude. The National Weather Service said the Pearl River in Jackson is expected to reach major flood stage at 38 feet on Sunday (2/16).

Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) officials expect more that 24-hundred structures could be impacted by the flooding. MEMA Director Gregory Michel said residents living in the affected areas should not wait until the water gets in their homes to evacuate.

The Mississippi Governor said the biggest challenge they expect is the water rising very quickly over the next twelve hours. But he said the worst of it will happen after nightfall.

MEMA officials say residents living in the affected counties should have a plan to protect themselves and their loved ones.

This would be the third highest river level in history, behind the 1979 and 1983 floods. The City of Jackson has been preparing for flooding by putting out sandbags as shown in the video below.

