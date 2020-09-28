Gov. Ivey speaks on state’s COVID-19 efforts

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — On Monday, CBS 42 sat down exclusively with Governor Kay Ivey to talk about the state’s COVID-19 efforts.

This Friday, the state mask order is set to expire.

Gov. Ivey said since the mask mandate went into effect, the state has seen a decline in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

We also asked her would she like to see all Alabama schools back to in-person learning this fall?

“Certainly, I’d like to see it but I want our superintendents across the state to use their good judgment. What works in both and may not work in northwest Alabama,” Gov. Kay said. 

The governor is expected to hold a news conference later this week to announce the decision on the state health order.

