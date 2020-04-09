Gov. Ivey sends Easter surprise to sick children after canceling this year’s Easter Egg Roll

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Because of the current stay-at-home order, the second annual Easter Egg Roll at the Governor’s Mansion for children with serious illnesses had to be canceled. However, this did not stop Gov. Kay Ivey from sending a little surprise to these children.

In a press release sent to CBS 42, Gov. Ivey and her team sent a personalized letter and a wooden Easter egg to each child that is a part of Magic Moments, the organization that was invited to be a part of the egg roll. Each Easter egg has a painting of the Governor’s Mansion on it and includes the Governor’s signature.

Central Alabama Regional Director of Magic Moments Courtney Carson says her and the team at Magic Moments are grateful for the Governor’s thoughtfulness.

“In a time that Governor Ivey could have easily been preoccupied with all our state and the world are facing, she took the time to make sure these children knew how special they are and that there are many out there thinking of them, now and always,” said Carson. “For that, we are so grateful.”

The press release says that the children and families are already looking forward to next year’s event.

