Golden Apple winner with 28 years at the same school will soon retire

Fairhope, Ala. (WKRG) — At Fairhope East Elementary, Golden Apple Award winner Susan Mitchell has been a fourth grade teacher for twenty-eight years–all of them at this same school. But not for much longer.

Mitchell said, “I’m very excited for this–this will be my last year here at Fairhope East, I’m retiring this year so this is a great way to end my career.”

She’s been the fourth-grade chairperson for many years and like all teachers is dedicated to her students. But she also mentors younger teachers who will follow in her footsteps.

“I like to tell them that there are going to be many days that are going to be difficult but it is well worth it in the end,” she said.

It was her husband, Teddy Mitchell, who provided the thoughtful nomination for the Golden Apple Award. He reflected on his last day at school after twenty-seven years.

“I knew when I turned the key that my life would never be the same and I know that she’ll be the same way because we have been all about it all these years,” he said.

So with both Mitchell’s soon to be retired you might ask, ‘What’s next?’ It turns out their rocking chairs won’t be getting a workout. Both teach online classes and the plan to continue doing so.

Our congratulations to Susan Mitchell and Fairhope East Elementary for a job well done.