‘God was with them’: Teens recovering after Santa Rosa County crash

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Two teenagers involved in a two-vehicle crash Monday morning in Santa Rosa County are now recovering.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported the crash happened at the intersection of State Road 89 and Penton Road at about 7:30 a.m. Monday.

The Florida Highway Patrol report says the teens, who were in a BMW sedan, tried to turn onto S.R. 89 – and a pickup truck collided with the left side of the sedan. Both vehicles hit a culvert, and the sedan came to a final rest in a ditch.

The report initially listed 16-year-old Fisher Kelly and 14-year-old Kendra Kelly in critical condition.

Family told WKRG News 5 on Thursday Fisher was life-flighted to Sacred Heart Hospital and Kendra was taken via ambulance.

Fisher had to have his spleen removed and suffered cracked ribs, a broken wrist and punctured lungs. Kendra fractured her neck and broke her arm, according to family members.

Despite the tough injuries, both are on the road to recovery.

Brooke Powell, the teenagers’ older sister, said Kendra is at home recovering, while Fisher still remains in the intensive-care unit at Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital.

Powell said she believes it’s a miracle they both survived the crash.

“There’s so many different scenarios that could have happened,” Powell said. “That’s how we know God was with them.”

The teenagers’ family continues to pray for their full recovery, as well the other parties involved in the crash.

“If it wasn’t for (the pickup truck driver) swerving to avoid that collision, it would be a whole other story. Instead of being at the hospital, we’d be at two children’s graves,” Powell said. “Keep the prayer’s coming. God is hearing them and we have felt them.”

Powell added she’s thankful for those who stopped to pray for the teenagers at the scene of the crash and the doctors and medical staff taking care of them.

“We owe it all to God. He had his Army of Angels with Kendra and Fisher the entire time,” Powell wrote in a Facebook message. “We are forever grateful!”

