Giant swarms of locusts

by: , WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

JHANSI, India (CBS Newspath)–This video shows massive swarms of locusts in Northern and Central India Sunday and Monday. Pesticides were sprayed in some areas to try to contain the locusts.

