HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Plant City resident went the extra mile for the 4th of July this year.

An 8 On Your Side drone flew over the home and captured video of a giant flag that was painted on the lawn for Independence Day.

“TRUMP 2020 U.S.A. Dedicated to all the fallen and active military and law enforcement,” a message below the flag reads.

Another message above the flag thanks Shelby and Sheldon from the Lowes in Plant City for helping with the patriotic artwork.