Getting down and dirty!

BEGELLY, WALES, U.K. (CBS Newspath)–Mud down on the farm is not just for wallowing pigs, as baby rhino Glyndwr shows on a zookeeper’s video diary.

Born in January this year the critically endangered eastern black rhino male calf started copying mum Dakima by rolling around in the wet mud and having a ball on Thursday (April 2).

However, rhino keeper Jack Gradidge of Folly Farm Adventure Park and Zoo in Begelly, Wales who gives the rhinos their outside shower said that the mud rolling is not just for fun: It protects the rhinos’ skin from the sun and insect bites too.

Glyndwr is the first rhino to be born in Wales, a farm spokeswoman said.

There are fewer than 650 eastern black rhinos left in the wild so this baby’s birth is significant for the survival of the breed under a captive reintroduction European breeding programme.

The farm may be closed to visitors, but it’s life as usual for Glyndwr – and plenty more muddy baths to be had.