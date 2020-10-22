Get an up-close look an asteroid!

Video

by: , WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NASA (CBS Newspath)–NASA has released the first pictures from the asteroid Bennu. The pictures were taken on Tuesday (10/20) during the OSIRIS-REx mission’s Touch-And-Go sample collection event. The NASA spacecraft touched down on the asteroid surface at sample site Nightingale for approximately six seconds. Check out this loop of images.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories