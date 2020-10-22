Get an up-close look an asteroid!

NASA (CBS Newspath)–NASA has released the first pictures from the asteroid Bennu. The pictures were taken on Tuesday (10/20) during the OSIRIS-REx mission’s Touch-And-Go sample collection event. The NASA spacecraft touched down on the asteroid surface at sample site Nightingale for approximately six seconds. Check out this loop of images.
