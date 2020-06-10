George Floyd’s funeral in 113 seconds

Video

by: , WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON., Tex. (CBS Newspath)–George Floyd was laid to rest next to his mother at a cemetery in Pearland, Texas on Tuesday. Floyd died on Memorial Day after a former Minneapolis police officer placed his knee on Floyd’s neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories