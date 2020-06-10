HOUSTON., Tex. (CBS Newspath)–George Floyd was laid to rest next to his mother at a cemetery in Pearland, Texas on Tuesday. Floyd died on Memorial Day after a former Minneapolis police officer placed his knee on Floyd’s neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds.
- COVID-19 question of the day: “What should I do if I haven’t received my stimulus check?”
- Christopher Columbus statue at Virginia park torn down, thrown into lake
- Olympic canoe training in a pool!
- Texas mayor says she sees Black Lives Matter as ‘a threat to our lives’
- George Floyd’s funeral in 113 seconds