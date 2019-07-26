Free school supplies and uniforms available

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — With school right around the corner, a group of individuals and businesses are stepping up once again to help families in need. They call it Love U, Love U Day!

Volunteers were setting up today at the Grounds in Mobile. Saturday, students can get free uniforms and school supplies, and enjoy a day of fun designed to bring the community together.

“We have free uniforms for children,” said Shantrell Nicks, one of the organizers of the event. “We have health screens. We have food. We have music, games, fun. We have several vendors on site. NASA is here. We also have the Mobile Sports Hall of Famers here doing interactive games. So, it’s a day of fun for the community.”

The 4th annual Love U, Love U Day runs Saturday from noon until 5:00 p.m. at The Grounds at Cody and Ziegler. It’s absolutely free. Kirk Jay from “The Voice” will be there, as well as former US Surgeon General Dr. Regina Benjamin

