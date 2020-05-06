Free ‘dos for essential workers!

WINDSOR, Co. (CBS Newspath)–A hair salon in Windsor, Colorado found a way to give back to essential workers during the coronavirus pandemic. Here’s a look at the new ‘dos they’re offering up free of charge.
