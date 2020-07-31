Former President Barack Obama shares memories of John Lewis

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS Newspath)–Former President Barack Obama eulogized Rep. John Lewis at the late congressman’s funeral in Atlanta, GA Thursday. The former president said when he was inaugurated, Lewis “was one of the first people I greeted and hugged on that stand. And I told him, ‘This is your day, too.’”
