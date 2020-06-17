Former Alabama Governor’s new book warns of justice system flaws

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In his new book, ‘Stealing our Democracy, How the Political Assassination of a Governor Threatens Our Nation,’ Don Siegelman offers up his version of the corruption charges and subsequent conviction that torpedoed his political aspirations. And it comes with a warning for everyone else.

“It’s less about trying to exonerate me,” he told News 5. “I know I wasn’t guilty, it doesn’t bother me, quite frankly right now that I was convicted, I’ve been there, done that. But what I want to do is warn the public that we need to make changes because if it could happen to me it certainly could happen to just about anybody else.”

Back in 2006, the former Governor was ultimately convicted on what he says were politically motivated felony corruption charges and sentenced to seven years in prison. After some years of appeals, he served his sentence and was finally released from federal prison in early 2017.

Siegelman said through it all, he was able to examine some of the flaws with the justice system–one of them being the blanket immunity enjoyed by prosecutors during grand jury proceedings.

“The grand jury, keep in mind, is where the innocent can be charged and the guilty can be declared innocent and they can walk free,” he said. “So in order to have a check on truth, we need to have lawyers present in the grand jury to make sure the prosecutors are playing it straight.”

Siegelman will be at Page and Palette book store in Fairhope Thursday night from 6 to 7 p.m. for a book signing and discussion where he says social distancing and other COVID 19 safety measures will be in place. Here is a link to information about the event.

