Flyover of an active volcano

EL POPO VOLCANO, Mexico (CBS Newspath)–Mexican experts conducted a flyover of the mighty Popocatepetl Volcano on Saturday (June 13) to take a peak inside its smoldering crater.

Experts frequently monitor the fiery giant to gain insight into the intensity and timing of its eruptions.

Popocatepetl is 5,426 metres (17,802 feet) tall and is the second-highest mountain in Mexico and the fifth-highest in North America.

El Popo, as it is affectionately known locally, is one of Mexico’s most active volcanos.