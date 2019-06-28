Florida’s new texting and driving law starts July 1

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The state is planning to run a campaign on the new law for a couple of months, warning drivers before law enforcement starts issuing citations.

However, there is a catch when it comes to the new ban on texting and driving. 8 On Your Side is learning how drivers likely will be able to get out of tickets.

According to the new law, law enforcement can pull you over if they think you’re texting starting July 1. But you don’t have to hand over your phone. It’s only in the event of personal injury or a deadly crash will they be able to pull phone records without your permission.

S. Pete Police Department tells 8 On Your Side, there is a second part to the law where an officer can issue citations to drivers who are using their phone in a handheld manner in work or school zones.

To read the full texting while driving ban, click here.

Here in Hillsborough County, the sheriff’s office is planning to do a slow roll out when it comes to the new law, working to educate the drivers about putting their phones down before they start issuing citations.

“We are letting Deputies know that when they first encounter drivers to make sure they are making them aware that this new ban is in place, and make sure you are talking with them about putting their phone away,” said Crystal Clark, HCSO spokesperson.

If you get a citation for using your phone while driving, you can face fines of $30 to $100 plus court costs and three points on your license, which can be eliminated by passing a safe driving class.

The law has a number of important details and exceptions: