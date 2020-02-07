Flags to be lowered across Alabama in honor of fallen Kimberly officer Nick O’Rear

(WIAT) — Following an order from Governor Kay Ivey, flags will be lowered across Alabama in honor of fallen Kimberly Police Officer Nick O’Rear.

Officer O’Rear was fatally shot in the line of duty on Tuesday, Feb. 4 during a police pursuit on Interstate 65 in North Jefferson County. O’Rear was an expectant father of two who had served with the Kimberly Police Department for a year.

Preston Cheyenne Johnson, 37, is facing capital murder charges in the fatal shooting of Kimberly Police Officer Nick O’Rear. (Jefferson County Jail)

Ivey has ordered for flags to be flown at half-staff on Monday, Feb. 10 out of respect for the fallen officer.

The suspect in O’Rear’s death, Preston Cheyenne Johnson, is facing capital murder charges. The 37-year-old made his first court appearance Thursday and is being held in the Jefferson County Jail without bond.

He has two other pending cases stemming from a 2019 arrest involving possession of a stolen vehicle and illegal drugs.

The governor’s office released the following statement Friday morning:

“I am directing flags be flown at half-staff on Monday, February 10, 2020, as a mark of respect for fallen Kimberly Police Officer Nick O’Rear, who was shot in the line of duty during a pursuit on Tuesday, February 4, 2020.

Let us remember the life and service of Officer O’Rear, whose sacrifice will never be forgotten. We offer our heartfelt condolences and prayers to his family, the Kimberly Police and the city of Kimberly.

The flags should be flown at half-staff until sunset on the day of his interment on Monday, February 10, 2020.”

