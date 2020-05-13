UPDATE: Five Mile Swamp, Hurst Hammock fires now 97 and 98% contained

UPDATE (9:20 am) — According to the Florida Forest Service, the Five Mile Swamp is 97% contained and the Hurst Hammock Fire is 98% contained. Crews will continue to monitor hot spots throughout the day.

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — The Five Mile Swamp Fire and Hurst Hammock Fire in Pensacola are now nearly fully contained, the Florida Forest Service reports.

The 5 Mile Swamp Fire is 2,215 acres and 95% contained. The Hurst Hammock Fire is 1,191 acres and 95% contained.

Firefighters will continue patrolling fire lines and mopping up hotspots Wednesday as the Florida Service Blue Incident Management Team prepares time transition command back to the Blackwater Forestry Center on Thursday, a media release said.



Initial attack resources are in position to respond to any new wildfires that might occur.

