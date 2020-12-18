First responders now receiving COVID-19 vaccine

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The first wave of Mobile Fire-Rescue firefighters began receiving their first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Friday.

Fire Chief Jeremy Lami got his yesterday. Soon, Mobile police will get the chance to get the vaccine.

Chief Lawrence Battiste tells WKRG News 5 they are making getting the vaccine voluntary.

They did survey their sworn personnel, and Battiste says out of about 340 officers, 144 have said they will take the vaccine at this point.

Chief Battiste recovered from COVID-19 earlier this month. While he says he had a mild case, he is willing to take something to prevent him from getting a worse case. The chief says he and his command staff will get the vaccine when they can. He says they want to set an example.

“If my position as a chief and my command staff in their positions in the roles that they play can convince one other person that getting this vaccine is beneficial, it helps our community get where we need to be that much sooner,” Battiste said. “So that what normal was for us, we can start to move back in that direction. I’m excited about the vaccine, I’m excited about the opportunities, I’m excited that so many of the Mobile Police Department sworn personnel have said, ‘Hey look, without any additional coaxing, I’ll take it.”

The chief said several of the officers who said they didn’t want a vaccine said they wanted to know which vaccine they will get and others wanted to know more about any side effects before agreeing to take it.

Police say they may be able to get the vaccine by next week, they’re just waiting on a call that it is their turn to get it.

