First Lady Jill Biden to visit COVID-19 vaccination site in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will travel to Jackson, Mississippi, and Nashville, Tennessee on Tuesday to visit COVID-19 vaccine sites.

Preparation for First Lady Dr. Jill Biden is happening now at the Jackson Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport. @WJTV pic.twitter.com/tc9xxeg3PY — Kayla Thompson (@KThompsonTV) June 22, 2021

While in Jackson, the first lady will tour the COVID-19 vaccination site at Jackson State University (JSU). The clinic is organized in partnership with the Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center. Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be available on Tuesday. Both walk-ins and scheduled appointments are accepted.

The first lady will encourage everyone in the community to get vaccinated. Biden will be joined by House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) and Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba.

Preparations in place for @FLOTUS visit to Jackson, MS. She will tour a vaccine site here at @JacksonStateU.



This is part of the Biden administration's efforts to get as many Americans as possible vaccinated (@POTUS goal to vaccinate 70% of adults by —> July 4th). @WJTV pic.twitter.com/dDCFLlHyeF — Thao Ta (@ThaoTaTV) June 22, 2021

Currently, Mississippi ranks last in the nation for its vaccination rate. Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) announced last week that the state’s COVID-19 State of Emergency will end on August 15, 2021.

The push for people to get vaccinated is part of the Biden Administration’s nation-wide tour to reach those who have not been vaccinated yet.

According to the administration, more than 70 percent of Americans age 30 or older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. However, President Joe Biden is expected to fall short of reaching his goal of giving a shot to the same percentage of all American adults by Independence Day.

A White House official said it is now redoubling its focus on vaccinating younger Americans age 18-26, who have proved to be least likely to get a vaccine when it’s available for them.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.