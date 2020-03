PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to a fire on West Mallory Street Thursday night.

The fire chief on scene told News 5 a neighbor called to report the fire. The chief said the home suffered minor damage and one person was taken from the home.

That person, as of 8:30 p.m. has not gone to the hospital, the chief said.

The state fire marshal will investigate the cause of the fire.