Fire reported at peanut plant north of Atmore

SUMMERTOWN, Tenn. (WFLA) -- If you consider Summertown Tennessee's McKamey Manor a 'torture house,' you're part of the "Low Information Crowd," according to the haunted house owner Russ McKamey.

Russ owns and operates the most terrifying haunted house experience in America — one you’re not allowed to attend until you sign a 40-page waiver, create a safe word, get a doctor's note, and more.