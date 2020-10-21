Fire reported at peanut plant north of Atmore

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) – Several fire departments have responded to a fire Tuesday night at Tri County Peanuts in Escambia County, Alabama.
Tri County Peanuts is located in Huxford, north of Atmore.
WKRG News 5 has learned multiple departments are on scene fighting the blaze.
LATEST STORIES
- State Park Road temporarily closed for trail repairs
- ‘Hap-hap-happiest Christmas’: Sam’s Club offers virtual shopping experience in ‘Griswold House’
- MPD: Man shot at near DIP, tire blowout causes crash
- Virus spikes strain hospitals around the country
- ‘If we were torturing, I’d be in jail’: Owner of America’s scariest haunted house addresses criticism