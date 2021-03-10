Fire officials warn recent dry conditions not a good time to burn

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — Dry conditions and low humidity have prompted fire officials to warn residents along the Gulf Coast about the dangers of burning debris and wildfires.

Joe Zwierzchowski, a spokesman with the Florida Fire Service, said these dry conditions are perfect for fires to thrive. Zwierzchowski said the fire service has seen an uptick in wildfires in the area.

“We’re transitioning from winter to spring. Things are starting to green up and grow,” Zwierzchowski said. “The way Florida’s ecosystem works is that the sap and the oils inside those plants are kind of volatile. They’re more conducive to fires.”

Zwierzchowski said Wednesday residents may burn yard debris in piles less than eight feet in diameter as long as they meet the setbacks and there are no city or county ordinances against it.

There currently are no burn bans in effect in Escambia, Santa Rosa or Okaloosa counties, though one starts in Alabama April 1. Still, it is recommended that those who chose to burn have a charged water hose and shovel or rake on hand, never burn on windy days and never leave a fire unattended.

Residents should make sure burn piles are completely extinguished before leaving them unattended, Zwierzchowski said. Lingering heat from smoldering debris can cause fires to spread, he said.

Fire officials hope residents will keep in mind fires like the 2020 Five Mile Swamp Fire in Santa Rosa County as a reminder of what can happen if fire safety rules are ignored. More than 2,000 acres were burned in the May blaze, and more than a dozen homes were destroyed.

“Worst case scanario, you get something like Five Mile Swamp Fire,” Zwierzchowski said. “We live in a very developing area. A lot of places in our two-three county area are intermixed. Homes are within the woodlands.”

Milton resident Tom Johnson said Wednesday he remembers the Five Mile Swamp Fire. WKRG News 5 interviewed Johnson in May as the fire burned about 100 yards from his home.

“When this whole area went up in flames across the lake, that was a big concern for us at that time,” Johnson said.

Officials and residents are hopeful that if residents do the right thing, a fire like seen in 2020 won’t happen again.

“It’s a dry spring so be cognizant of your surroundings,” Johnson said. “The wind is blowing 15-20 miles per hour today. Don’t burn on a day like today.”