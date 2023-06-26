TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Troup County Government announced on Wednesday that “despite tireless efforts from elected officials and staff on both state and local levels,” the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) denied Georgia’s request for a substantial disaster declaration.

Following the March 26 storms, Governor Brian Kemp’s office sent out a disaster declaration to FEMA on behalf of the state, requesting federal assistance for those affected. That declaration was denied on June 20.

FEMA determined the damage incurred from severe weather storms in March did not prove difficult enough to be beyond the capabilities of local, state, and voluntary agencies. According to the Troup County EMA Director, Zac Steele, there are two different aspects that determine Georgians’ eligibility for individual and public FEMA assistance.

“FEMA doesn’t publish the individual assistance matrix to see how much residential damage you have to have to qualify for that,” said Steele. “But the public damage assessment that they do is $19 million worth of damage. It can contribute anywhere from debris removal, emergency protective actions to roads, bridges, culverts being washed out, any damage to public property, as well as the expenses of overtime, manpower to respond and start the early phase of recoveries of these disasters.”

Steele says with the declaration being denied, residents want to know what’s next.

“It’s important for people to remember that while we’re in the emergency services and the response, the first three to five days, roughly short-term recovery begins and then people feel forgotten about sometimes,” said Steele. “It’s really a long-term recovery not only for the residents, but for the county. We’re doing everything we can to find any resource possible for our residents so we can try to get them any help we can.”

Although the city has exhausted most, if not all, of its resources to aid locals, the city and local agencies will continue to help the community.

“The Troup County Emergency Management Agency exhausted all available resources in trying to assist GEMA in preparing this request,” stated Steele. “We stand committed to serving our citizens and will continue to explore all avenues in order to get our community resources that are available.”