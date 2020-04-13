Feeding the Gulf Coast opens new child feeding site, schedules more food giveaways

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Feeding the Gulf Coast food bank opened up a new child nutritional site starting Monday.

The site is located at Escambia Christian School, 3311 W. Moreno St. It will be serving meals to children 18 and under from 9 a.m. to noon daily.

Other mobile pantry distributions will be held Tuesday at 8 a.m. at 208 Webb St. in Cantonment and 7911 Kershaw Ave. in Pensacola.

On Friday, a food distribution will be held at Perdido Bay United Methodist Church, ‪13660 Innerarity Point Roa‬d, at 3:30 p.m.

