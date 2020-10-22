Feds warn of election interference from Iran, Russia

WASHINGTON, DC (CBS Newspath)–Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said Iran and Russia have obtained voter information. At a news conference Wednesday evening, he said “This data can be used by foreign actors to attempt to communicate false information to registered voters that they hope will cause confusion, sow chaos, and undermine your confidence in American democracy.”
