Father in west Mobile turns front yard into winter wonderland

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A father in west Mobile turned his front yard into a winter wonderland on Tuesday thanks to freezing temperatures and some tools.

Justin Taloney, husband of WKRG News Anchor Jessica Taloney, found a website that showed him step-by-step how to make his own snow machine at home.

He purchased all the tools he needed and used a pressure washer and air compresser to make the snow early Tuesday morning.

When Jessica Taloney returned home from work, she was stunned to find snow in the front yard.

Their two kids played in the sparkling white snow, built a snowman, had snowball fights, and even went sledding.

The Taloney’s say it will be a fun memory they remember forever.