Fans, business owners ready for Iron Bowl 2020

Tuscaloosa, Ala. (WIAT) — Fans and businesses were gearing up for today’s Iron Bowl.

Though stadium capacity is limited because of the pandemic, many fans are excited the game is still happening.

Some fans were already set up at Coaches Corner RV Park–plenty of grills, coolers, and tents are already set up.

Debbie Zales of Panama City Beach says Iron Bowl is always marked on her family’s calendar.

“You’re either planning to come up here to the ball game [or] you have a big Thanksgiving at home and [are] watching it on TV…,” Zales said.

Bobby Zales, Debbie’s husband, says he sold his season tickets this year because getting into the games can be stressful.

“Getting in and out of the stadium is a big hassle. And it’s just, the way they did everything with COVID, is too much to play with,” Zales said.

But Zales is excited to watch the game with other fans in a somewhat safe environment.

“It’s the comradery of coming up here. You know, this whole park, we all know each other, and everyone knows to have a good time,” Zales said.

Jack Brakefield of Coaches Corner RV says he wasn’t sure a game was going to happen at all.

“At the first of the year, no one thought we were going to be here,” Brakefield said.

He says business has been tough overall in 2020 because the pandemic has limited travel.

“We let people opt out from this year to next year. So, we were down,” Brakefield

Though he is happy to have business, he hopes all fans have fun and stay safe from the virus, urging everyone to limit gatherings to 10 people and socially distance.

Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT.