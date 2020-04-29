Famous beach reopens amid coronavirus pandemic

SYDNEY, Australia (CBS Newspath)–Surfers and swimmers returned to the waves at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia on Tuesday. The beach was closed last month to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. Officials say sunbathing is still not allowed and the hours will be limited.

