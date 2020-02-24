Family of Grand Bay toddler who fell through septic tank filing lawsuit

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Lawyers representing the family of 2-year-old Charleigh Nelson are still looking into who they will name in the suit, but are investigating the RV park and the brand that made the tank.

Nelson was reportedly standing on the septic tank’s lid at the Paradise Lagoons RV Resort Park in Aransas Pass, Texas, when it collapsed, causing the toddler to fall 15 feet.

“This was incredibly dangerous,” said Attorney Tony Buzbee, who is representing the family. “The cover in question did not have a child safety guard on it. The cover in question was lacking all 4 screws, it was literally just a trap and had been that way for some time.”

Nelson and her mother were visiting Texas from Grand Bay to visit the toddler’s father, who is currently working there.

“It’s absolutely horrific, what happened to this baby,” said Buzbee. “We’re going to try to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

