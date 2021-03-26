Family identifies 81-year-old man killed in golf cart crash

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Family and neighbors have identified a man killed in a crash on Barrancas Avenue Thursday evening in Escambia County.

The man, 81-year-old Wayne Martin Pender, tried to cross Barrancas Avenue at Weis Lane in a golf cart at about 5 p.m. Thursday evening.

The Florida Highway Patrol says 75-year-old James Ward Jr. was driving erratically, under the influence and at a high rate of speed westbound on Barrancas when he hit Pender.

Investigators say Ward showed signs of impairment during the interview and struggled to stand and maintain his balance. He was later arrested and charged with DUI manslaughter.

Scott Roberts told WKRG News 5 he witnessed the crash. Roberts said he prayed over Pender and stayed with Ward until law enforcement arrived.

“I’m glad I was there because I wanted to ask God to receive his soul into heaven,” Roberts said. “I told him if you can hear me, I’ll tell your family that you love them.”

This story will be updated.